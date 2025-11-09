What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for LENZ Q3 Earnings?

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded LENZ Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LENZ. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,825,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 239.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LENZ Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard bought 2,198 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,585.36. This represents a 68.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

