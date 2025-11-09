What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for TSE:AG FY2025 Earnings?

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. ATB Capital upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.80.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG stock opened at C$16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.67. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.02. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 1.61.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0052 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.14%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.