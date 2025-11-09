What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for OmniAb FY2025 Earnings?

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of OmniAb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OABI. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI opened at $1.38 on Friday. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 301.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. OmniAb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake PR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 677.8% in the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OmniAb by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 296,711 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of OmniAb by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 251,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 854.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

