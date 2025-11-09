What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for RARE FY2025 Earnings?

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.20). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The company had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,132.77. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

