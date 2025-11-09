What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for SLNO FY2025 Earnings?

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $47.70 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -2.92.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.