What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for HRTX FY2026 Earnings?

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.30. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5,541.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.