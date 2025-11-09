What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for REPX FY2025 Earnings?

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $390,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,532.36. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

