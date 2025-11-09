What is Wedbush’s Estimate for RARE FY2025 Earnings?

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.84) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.58). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $30.63 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The firm had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,132.77. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 340,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

