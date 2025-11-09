What is William Blair’s Forecast for PLTR FY2026 Earnings?

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 343,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

