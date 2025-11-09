What is William Blair’s Forecast for RARE FY2025 Earnings?

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.41) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.31). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The business had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

RARE stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

