What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PNC FY2025 Earnings?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $15.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.54. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNC. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

