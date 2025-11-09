What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PKG FY2025 Earnings?

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Corporation of America in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.92 per share for the year. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Corporation of America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.51. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,097,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,037,000 after buying an additional 43,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,357,000 after acquiring an additional 370,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.