William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of PTCT FY2025 Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

PTCT stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,281.25. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,686,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,498.72. The trade was a 71.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,821. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

