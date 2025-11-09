William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.