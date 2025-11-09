World Kinect Corporation $WKC Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.93% of World Kinect worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in World Kinect during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in World Kinect by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Kinect by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 576.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
World Kinect Price Performance
Shares of WKC stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. World Kinect Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
World Kinect Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut World Kinect from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
World Kinect Profile
World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.
