XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE XIFR opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. XPLR Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $876.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.94.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIFR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $77,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

