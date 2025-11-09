York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

York Water Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of York Water stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. York Water has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of York Water by 290.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in York Water by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 70.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

