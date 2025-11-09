Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Plexus Earnings

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plexus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLXS. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

PLXS opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Plexus’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,263.89. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.10. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,676 shares of company stock worth $2,450,935. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Plexus by 41.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 185.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 65.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 583.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

