1ST Source Bank Acquires 836 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.