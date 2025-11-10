1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

