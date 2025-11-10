20,661 Shares in Twilio Inc. $TWLO Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 254,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Twilio by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $127.54 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

