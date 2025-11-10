4,039 Shares in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOI. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 211,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter.

CLOI opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

