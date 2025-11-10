AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $218.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

