AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $218.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $386.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

