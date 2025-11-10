AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Trimmed by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $386.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.