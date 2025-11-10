Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 413,963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $42,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $258.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $264.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

