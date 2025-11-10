Addison Advisors LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 412,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,471,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 448,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

