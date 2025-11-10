Addison Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after buying an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.59. The firm has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

