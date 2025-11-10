Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $326.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.03 and a 12 month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

