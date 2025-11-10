Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,287 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $380.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

