Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $380.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

