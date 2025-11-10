AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,253 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $471.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

