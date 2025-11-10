AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $360.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.92 and a fifty-two week high of $364.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.27 and a 200-day moving average of $299.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

