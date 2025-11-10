AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AGG opened at $100.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

