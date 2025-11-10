AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

