AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

UNP opened at $221.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.40. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

