AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 257,693 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,693 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

