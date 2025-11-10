AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,433,000 after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0%

EL opened at $87.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

