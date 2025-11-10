Aegis Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Aegis Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $54.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

