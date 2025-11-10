AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 4,197 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get eBay alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,402 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 3.6%

EBAY stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.