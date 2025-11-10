AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 4,256 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SO opened at $91.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 target price (up from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

