AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,722,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price target on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.