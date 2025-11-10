AGF Management Ltd. Buys 13,268 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.40. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

