AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.37 Million Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,420 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,734,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,381,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,638,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,976,000 after acquiring an additional 206,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

