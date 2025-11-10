AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.40 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 135,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Zoetis by 87.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 110,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

