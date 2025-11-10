AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

