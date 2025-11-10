AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in GE Aerospace $GE

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE opened at $307.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

