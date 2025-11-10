AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,403 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $317.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.41 and its 200-day moving average is $344.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

