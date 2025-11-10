AGF Management Ltd. Sells 2,226 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 8.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $360.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $364.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

