Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by President Capital from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 14.7%

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

